The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €22.80 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €22.80 ($25.05) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.77) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($29.67) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.72 ($35.96).

Shares of FRA EVK traded up €0.05 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €25.92 ($28.48). 562,636 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is €27.58 and its 200 day moving average is €27.77. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($36.23).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

