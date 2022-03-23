Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($23.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €25.20 ($27.69) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.27) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($29.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.62 ($25.96).

FRA:DTE traded up €0.09 ($0.10) on Wednesday, hitting €16.69 ($18.34). The stock had a trading volume of 8,561,226 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($13.98) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($19.92). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.61.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

