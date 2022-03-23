American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 734,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of American Express worth $120,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,632,912,000 after purchasing an additional 220,328 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

AXP traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.33. 2,935,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,653,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.51. The company has a market cap of $145.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a one year low of $135.13 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

