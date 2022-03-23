Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Shares Up 11.3%

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.27 and last traded at C$6.03. 124,259 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 77,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rock Tech Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.95. The company has a market cap of C$432.44 million and a P/E ratio of -18.00.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

