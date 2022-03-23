Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) to post sales of $418.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $411.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $426.00 million. Ameresco posted sales of $252.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Ameresco from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC remained flat at $$75.80 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 413,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,883. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $235,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,999 shares of company stock worth $2,050,411. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

