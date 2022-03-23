Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.54

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.54 and last traded at $65.53, with a volume of 7698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.47.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWONK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONK)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
