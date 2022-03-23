Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.54

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.54 and last traded at $65.53, with a volume of 7698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWONK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at $198,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

