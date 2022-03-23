Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Boosted by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.33. 11,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,867. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.71. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $190.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

