S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 75 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,195,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,983,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after acquiring an additional 360,491 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,524,000 after acquiring an additional 80,769 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.24. The company had a trading volume of 139,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,275. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $247.37 and a one year high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.60.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

