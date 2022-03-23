Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

EQX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.36. 27,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,016. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.02. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.5% in the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 237,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

