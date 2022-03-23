Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $1.59 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.92. The stock had a trading volume of 23,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,904. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $199.50 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

