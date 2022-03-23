Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Gap Up to $53.07

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.07, but opened at $54.96. Shell shares last traded at $54.62, with a volume of 89,809 shares traded.

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $90.22 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shell stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,001 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

