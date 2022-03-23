Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Down to $5.82

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $5.36. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 27,354 shares changing hands.

HYZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

