Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Down to $5.82

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $5.36. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 27,354 shares changing hands.
HYZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48.
About Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc
