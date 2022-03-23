Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $29.90

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.90, but opened at $28.81. Bilibili shares last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 193,675 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BILI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth $1,185,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 5.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 47.2% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth $2,709,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3,635.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 148,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 144,600 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

