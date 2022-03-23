Lattice Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $477,099.00 (LTX)

Lattice Token (LTX) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Lattice Token coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $27.11 million and $477,099.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lattice Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00048904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.36 or 0.07101986 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,627.59 or 1.00166941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044590 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange

Lattice Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lattice Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lattice Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lattice Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lattice Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.