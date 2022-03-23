Analysts Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.20). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $68,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,967. The firm has a market cap of $150.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

