Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,971 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 241,597 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $128,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $562,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QCOM stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.14. 32,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,314,145. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $172.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

