Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $191,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $587.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $565.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $598.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.63 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $229.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

