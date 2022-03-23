LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,090,000 after purchasing an additional 473,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of General Mills by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,348,000 after purchasing an additional 748,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

GIS stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.65. 165,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,120. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

