Raymond James Cuts Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target to $16.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on POSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Poshmark in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.31. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $122,988 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Poshmark by 139.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,745 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth about $2,221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 119.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,763 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,337 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

