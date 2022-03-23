Bfsg LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.19. 38,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.94. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

