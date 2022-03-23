1,045 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.01. 7,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,766. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $142.53 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.58%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

