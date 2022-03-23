Bfsg LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $505.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,696. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $360.55 and a twelve month high of $513.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

