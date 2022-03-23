AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,375 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $304,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $151.88 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.99 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

