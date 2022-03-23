Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,090. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.98 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.