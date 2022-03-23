Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

BA stock opened at $191.04 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $260.48. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

