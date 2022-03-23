Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Down to $148.65

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $148.65, but opened at $145.66. Datadog shares last traded at $145.01, with a volume of 13,887 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2,123.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total transaction of $26,580,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total transaction of $494,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 703,995 shares of company stock worth $109,892,713. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6,107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

