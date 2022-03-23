Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.34. Approximately 54,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,086,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

