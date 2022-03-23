Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 2,167,622 shares.The stock last traded at $66.11 and had previously closed at $67.83.

Several analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $310,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,050,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $112,740,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,450 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

