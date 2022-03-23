iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Position Lessened by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 774,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 379.4% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,678,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.24. 1,150,589 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.67.

