Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Gap Down to $89.20

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.20, but opened at $87.29. Advanced Energy Industries shares last traded at $87.27, with a volume of 53 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $54,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.