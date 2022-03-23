SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 107,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 14,053,054 shares.The stock last traded at $180.53 and had previously closed at $179.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

