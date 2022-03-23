PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) were down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.20 and last traded at $35.49. Approximately 7,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,547,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.53.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $66,519.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,610 shares of company stock worth $7,279,169. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,866,000 after acquiring an additional 456,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,873,000 after acquiring an additional 39,857 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,259,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after purchasing an additional 807,545 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

