Maj Invest Holding A S Has $317.80 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Maj Invest Holding A S cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,779,015 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 773,218 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for about 5.2% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.74% of eBay worth $317,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its position in eBay by 0.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 4.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of eBay by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 103,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,595,745. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

