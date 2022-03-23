Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 4,887,620 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Maj Invest Holding A S reduced its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,887,620 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & makes up about 0.2% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.06% of Carnival Co. & worth $12,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 43,327,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,917,117. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

