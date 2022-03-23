Zoracles (ZORA) Achieves Market Cap of $316,234.65

Zoracles (ZORA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Zoracles has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Zoracles coin can now be bought for about $57.89 or 0.00135799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $316,234.65 and $1,316.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00048904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.36 or 0.07101986 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,627.59 or 1.00166941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044590 BTC.

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoracles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoracles using one of the exchanges listed above.

