European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of European Wax Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.
EWCZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.85. 1,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67.
About European Wax Center (Get Rating)
European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.
