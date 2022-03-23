European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of European Wax Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

EWCZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.85. 1,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWCZ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center (Get Rating)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.