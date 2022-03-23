LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Cap Hits $803,976.65

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $803,976.65 and $1,957.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.61 or 0.00302201 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004323 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $534.80 or 0.01256690 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003108 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,281,314 coins and its circulating supply is 50,068,538 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

