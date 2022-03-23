$194.63 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) will post sales of $194.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.20 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $194.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $892.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $910.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $992.96 million, with estimates ranging from $971.30 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $138,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,447. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. 15,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,003.50 and a beta of 0.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

