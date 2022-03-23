Bytom (BTM) Market Cap Reaches $39.72 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $39.72 million and $2.47 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00286454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014143 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000982 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000434 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,742,766,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,645,960,981 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

