Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SON traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,528. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -72.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 101,470 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 208,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 350.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,746 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

