Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Up to $41.01

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.01, but opened at $41.87. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $42.12, with a volume of 6,624 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on MUR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $94,182.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

