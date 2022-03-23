Insider Buying: Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN) Insider Acquires 15,791 Shares of Stock

Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN – Get Rating) insider Denis Wagner bought 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,465.14 ($15,159.36).

Denis Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wagners alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, Denis Wagner bought 18,502 shares of Wagners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.40 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,902.80 ($19,187.26).

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.13.

Wagners Holding Company Limited produces and sells construction materials in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction Materials and Services (CMS), and New Generation Building Materials (NGBM). The CMS segment primarily provides cement, flyash, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, aggregates, and reinforcing steel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wagners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wagners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.