Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) Insider Acquires A$140,000.00 in Stock

Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Bleich purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.40 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,000.00 ($103,703.70).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Nuix Company Profile (Get Rating)
