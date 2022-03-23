S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 68 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Accenture by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $322.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,926. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $264.37 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.16. The firm has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

