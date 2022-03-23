LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 146 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after buying an additional 160,086 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.70. 144,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,358,336. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.92 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.67.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

