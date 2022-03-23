iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.13). iQIYI posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iQIYI.

IQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $85,872,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iQIYI by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957,425 shares during the period. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $4,955,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth $44,165,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth $16,222,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQ stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. 41,193,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,139,443. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

