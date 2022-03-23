Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given New GBX 715 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 745 ($9.81) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AUTO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 670 ($8.82) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 598 ($7.87) to GBX 601 ($7.91) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.73) to GBX 860 ($11.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 705.11 ($9.28).

AUTO stock traded down GBX 14.80 ($0.19) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 632 ($8.32). The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of £5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 538 ($7.08) and a one year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.89). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 657.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 662.75.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

