Compound (COMP) Hits Market Cap of $771.61 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $116.03 or 0.00272203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $771.61 million and $70.83 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,649,988 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COMPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.