Syscoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.64 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001380 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $374.09 million and $16.64 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 26.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.33 or 0.00286979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00014196 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000982 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000433 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 635,789,845 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

