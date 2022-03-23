$1.17 EPS Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.04. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

ALSN stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

About Allison Transmission (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.